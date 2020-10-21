Today’s outlook: Sindh CM calls meeting of senior police officials

Here are some of the stories we will be following today (Wednesday):

Sindh IG Mushtaq Mahar has “deferred” his own leave and ordered his officers to withdraw their leave applications for 10 days after Army Chief Qamar Javed Bajwa ordered an inquiry into what had happened with the chief of police in the early hours of Monday, the police said in a statement.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has called a meeting of senior police officials to discuss the leave issue.

The Pakistan Army chief chaired a corps commander conference. He said that a heavy price has been paid for the peace and security of the country. Every step will be taken to protect the country from any kind of danger, he added.

PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has asked COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa and ISI DG Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed to investigate what their institution is doing in Sindh.

The FATF’s virtual meeting will begin today and last for the next three days. The sessions will decide whether Pakistan’s name will be removed from the grey list or not. For this, the country will need approval from 12 other states.

An accountability court in Karachi will hear the illegal land allotment case. Former mayor Mustafa Kamal, Sindh Building Control Authority former director general Iftikhar Qaimkhani and others named will be indicted. NAB has accused the suspects of illegally allotting government land in Clifton.

A sedition case was filed against PML-N’s Captain (r) Safdar and Imran Butt after the PDM rally in Gujranwala. The leaders’ interim bail will end today.

An accountability court in Lahore sent PML-N leader Shehbaz Sharif to jail on judicial remand. It dismissed NAB’s request to extend his physical remand.

The PDM is set for its next rally in Quetta. PPP’s Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will not be part of it, while the PML-N has assured that founder Nawaz Sharif will address the crowd via video link from London.

Six people were injured in an explosion at a bus terminal in Karachi’s Shireen Jinnah Colony. The police confirmed its was a bomb blast and has registered an FIR.

A 20-member squad of the Zimbabwe cricket team has reached Islamabad. The team will practice today.