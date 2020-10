Here are the news stories we expect to follow today (Saturday).

Religious parties ended their protest against France in Islamabad after negotiations with Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Noorul Haq Qadri.

PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari continues his election campaign in Gilgigt-Baltistan. Today he is in the Ghizer District where he will address a corner meeting in Gahkuch.

The federal government is celebrating Ishq-e-Rasool week till November 6.

A request has been submitted at a police station in Lahore to file a case against former National Assembly speaker and incumbent MNA Ayaz Sadiq for remarks he made against national security.

Prime Minister Imran Khan spoke about his wife, Bushra Bibi, and said he shares his troubles with her.

An earthquake in Turkey claimed 14 lives and left over 400 people injured.

Coronavirus cases are rising in Pakistan. The daily case counter crossed 1,000 for the first time in three months on Sunday.