Today’s outlook: PM to meet Sindh governor on Safdar’s arrest

Here are the news stories we expect to follow today (Thursday).

Prime Minister Imran Khan will meet Sindh Governor Imran Ismail in a one-on-one meeting today. The premier will be briefed on the situation created by the arrest of the PML-N’s Captain (retd) Safdar Awan. A report will also be presented to him on the Sindh police’s reaction.

NAB’s Executive Board will meet today. A new reference against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif is likely to be presented for approval. Corruption references against several important people are also likely to be approved.

The Zimbabwe cricket team has begun its preparations to take on Pakistan. A training camp has been set up for the Pakistan team at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

PML-N leader Khawaja Asif will appear before NAB at its Lahore office today.

PDM leaders will meet in Quetta ahead of the October 25 rally in the city.

ICYMI: Five people were killed and 28 injured in an explosion at a bank at a building near Karachi’s Maskan Chowrangi. The Bomb Disposal Squad has said it was due to a gas leak.