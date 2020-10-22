Thursday, October 22, 2020  | 4 Rabiulawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Today’s outlook: PM to meet Sindh governor on Safdar’s arrest

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 22, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 22, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Today’s outlook: PM to meet Sindh governor on Safdar’s arrest

Here are the news stories we expect to follow today (Thursday).

  • Prime Minister Imran Khan will meet Sindh Governor Imran Ismail in a one-on-one meeting today. The premier will be briefed on the situation created by the arrest of the PML-N’s Captain (retd) Safdar Awan. A report will also be presented to him on the Sindh police’s reaction.
  • NAB’s Executive Board will meet today. A new reference against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif is likely to be presented for approval. Corruption references against several important people are also likely to be approved.
  • The Zimbabwe cricket team has begun its preparations to take on Pakistan. A training camp has been set up for the Pakistan team at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.
  • PML-N leader Khawaja Asif will appear before NAB at its Lahore office today.
  • PDM leaders will meet in Quetta ahead of the October 25 rally in the city.
  • ICYMI: Five people were killed and 28 injured in an explosion at a bank at a building near Karachi’s Maskan Chowrangi. The Bomb Disposal Squad has said it was due to a gas leak.

FaceBook WhatsApp
imran ismail Imran Khan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
5 killed, 30 injured in explosion near Karachi's Maskan Chowrangi
5 killed, 30 injured in explosion near Karachi’s Maskan Chowrangi
Fire rages on at Hafeez Centre in Lahore's Gulberg
Fire rages on at Hafeez Centre in Lahore’s Gulberg
Suzuki Alto 660cc with AC now costs Rs1.43 million
Suzuki Alto 660cc with AC now costs Rs1.43 million
Pakistan needs across-the-board accountability, not selective: PDM leaders
Pakistan needs across-the-board accountability, not selective: PDM leaders
Lahore motorway rape Day 43: Survivor identifies rapist
Lahore motorway rape Day 43: Survivor identifies rapist
The poor, not the rich bring about revolutions: Fazl
The poor, not the rich bring about revolutions: Fazl
Pakistan’s first ever public electric bikes launched
Pakistan’s first ever public electric bikes launched
Karachi court grants bail to Safdar Awan in sloganeering case
Karachi court grants bail to Safdar Awan in sloganeering case
Entry tests for Sindh medical colleges postponed on court orders
Entry tests for Sindh medical colleges postponed on court orders
Seven FC troops, seven security guards martyred in Ormara attack
Seven FC troops, seven security guards martyred in Ormara attack
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.