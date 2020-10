Here are some of the stories we will be following today (Saturday):

The Pakistan Democratic Movement held its first rally as part of a countrywide anti-government campaign in Gujranwala Friday. The core message of the opposition was that double standards would not cut it: there had to be accountability for anyone accused of corruption, not just the opposition.

A number of people gathered and protested outside the house of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s son Hassan Nawaz in London. PTI and PML-N workers had a face off after which the police was called in.

If we give robbers an NRO, our lives will become easier but it won’t be right for the country, Prime Minister Imran Khan said. Difficult decisions take the country forward, not compromises, he added, talking about the opposition’s PDM rally.

The Tiger Force Convention will be held today in Islamabad. It will be attended by the prime minister. PM Khan has instructed strict implementation of SOPs at the convention.

The PPP is all set for the second PDM rally it is hosting in Karachi on Sunday. The party has claimed that it will bring in over 100,000 people and has completed preparations for it.

The Pakistan Cricket Board has invited England to visit Pakistan in January. PCB Chairperson Ehsan Mani said that if the England team comes, Australia will think about visiting the country as well.