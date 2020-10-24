Today’s outlook: PM in Mianwali, PDM changes Quetta rally venue

To bring PML-N founder Nawaz Sharif back to Pakistan, I will go to Britain myself and will talk to Boris Johnson, Prime Minister Imran Khan said in an interview to ARY Digital. He promised that he will get the former prime minister deported.
PM Khan will head to Mianwali on a one-day visit today. He will address a ceremony at the Cadet College, visit the Namal Institute, inaugurate a dam in Chabri and Mianwali’s Khattak Dam.
PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz has said that the government and other institutions were involved in Captain (retd) Safdar’s arrest. The PML-N or PPP have nothing to do with it, she said.