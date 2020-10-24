Today’s outlook: PM in Mianwali, PDM changes Quetta rally venue

Here are some of the stories we will be following today (Saturday):

Pakistan will remain on the Financial Action Task Force grey list. The FATF acknowledged that the country has fulfilled 21 of the 27 conditions given but said it needs to “do more”. Another evaluation will be conducted in February.

The Supreme Court has said that government functionaries “illegally accessed” the tax records of Justice Qazi Faez Isa and his wife Sarina Isa because authorisation for investigation against the judge was not given by the president and prime minister.

To bring PML-N founder Nawaz Sharif back to Pakistan, I will go to Britain myself and will talk to Boris Johnson, Prime Minister Imran Khan said in an interview to ARY Digital. He promised that he will get the former prime minister deported.

PM Khan will head to Mianwali on a one-day visit today. He will address a ceremony at the Cadet College, visit the Namal Institute, inaugurate a dam in Chabri and Mianwali’s Khattak Dam.

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz has said that the government and other institutions were involved in Captain (retd) Safdar’s arrest. The PML-N or PPP have nothing to do with it, she said.

The venue for the October 25 Pakistan Democratic Movement rally in Quetta has been changed due to security concerns. It is now being held at the Ayub Stadium.

The Supreme Court has taken a notice of NAB keeping suspects in custody for long. The bureau said that it was unjust.

Pakistan football team’s captain, Kaleemullah Khan, has said that when he demanded facilities be provided, he started receiving threats from an official of the Pakistan Football Federation.