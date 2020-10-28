Today’s outlook: PM in Lahore, university heads meet on coronavirus

Here are some of the news stories we’re expecting to follow today (Wednesday).

Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Lahore on a one-day official trip. He will meet Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and Governor Chaudhry Sarwar and will later chair a meeting at Governor House.

The Supreme Court will hear Justice Qazi Faez Isa’s review petitions today. Bar associations had raised objections to the members of the benches and argued that the same bench that had initially heard the case against the judge was hearing the review petition.

A meeting of vice-chancellors has been called to discuss rising coronavirus cases at universities. They will also discuss sealing the varsities and steps to disinfect them.

Work to knock down Allah Noor Apartments in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Iqbal is under way and is likely to be completed today. The apartments were hit by a gas-related explosion on October 21, resulting in the deaths of seven people. The building was declared dangerous after the explosion weakened its structure.

An Islamabad accountability court will hear the mega money laundering case against former president Asif Ali Zardari and his sister MPA Faryal Talpur today. NAB is expected to present three more witnesses.

The physical remand of Abid Malhi, the prime suspect in the motorway rape case, ends today. He will be presented before an anti-terrorism court for a further remand.

PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will address a rally in Skardu’s Baltistan division around 1pm today.