Today’s outlook: PDM set for third rally in Quetta

Here are some of the stories we will be following today (Sunday):

The Pakistan Democratic Movement’s third rally will be held in Quetta today.

Two inauguration ceremonies of the Orange Line Train in Lahore will be held. One will be done by the government, the other by the PML-N. The larter will will inaugurate the service at the Anarkali Station.

Residents of Karachi continue to face a crisis when it comes to transport in the city. Neither the Orange Line Train nor the Circular Railway have been completed yet.

Pakistan’s biggest domestic cricket tournament, the Quaid-e-Azam Cup, will begin today.

PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will be addressing a corner meeting at a hotel in Gilgit Baltistan’s Shigar.

The BRT service in Peshawar resumed on Saturday. The buses will operate from 9am to 10pm. Buses will operate on three additional routes from Hayatabad from today.

Emirates has completed 35 years of its operations in Pakistan. On October 25, 1985, the first flight of the airline landed in Karachi.