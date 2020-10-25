Sunday, October 25, 2020  | 7 Rabiulawal, 1442
Today’s outlook: PDM set for third rally in Quetta

Posted: Oct 25, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Posted: Oct 25, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Today's outlook: PDM set for third rally in Quetta

Photo: File

Here are some of the stories we will be following today (Sunday):

  • The Pakistan Democratic Movement’s third rally will be held in Quetta today.
  • Two inauguration ceremonies of the Orange Line Train in Lahore will be held. One will be done by the government, the other by the PML-N. The larter will will inaugurate the service at the Anarkali Station.
  • Residents of Karachi continue to face a crisis when it comes to transport in the city. Neither the Orange Line Train nor the Circular Railway have been completed yet.
  • Pakistan’s biggest domestic cricket tournament, the Quaid-e-Azam Cup, will begin today.
  • PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will be addressing a corner meeting at a hotel in Gilgit Baltistan’s Shigar.
  • The BRT service in Peshawar resumed on Saturday. The buses will operate from 9am to 10pm. Buses will operate on three additional routes from Hayatabad from today.
  • Emirates has completed 35 years of its operations in Pakistan. On October 25, 1985, the first flight of the airline landed in Karachi.

