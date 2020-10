Here are some of the stories we will be following today (Tuesday):

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah will address the media and discuss the provincial government’s stance on the arrest of PML-N vice president’s husband Captain (r) Safdar in Karachi on Monday.

Unidentified men gunned down a woman in Karachi’s North Nazimabad on Monday, said police. The woman, identified as Fatima, is the daughter of Karachi social worker Feroz Bengali. The unidentified men opened fire on her car near Abdullah College.

Over 800 shops were burnt to ashes in the fire that erupted at Hafeez Plaza in Lahore on Sunday.

A session of the National Assembly and Senate will be held. A point of order will be conducted on the PDM rallies and the matter of not accepting Urdu as the national language.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will chair the meeting of the Federal Cabinet. He will discuss the import and export of wheat and sugar.

The Orange Line metro train service from Lahore’s Dera Gujran to Ali Town will be inaugurated on October 25. The train runs from electricity and has the capacity to accommodate 1,000 passengers.