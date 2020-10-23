Friday, October 23, 2020  | 5 Rabiulawal, 1442
News

Today’s outlook: Pakistan’s FATF fate to be decided, Senate meets

Reporting | - Posted: Oct 23, 2020 | Last Updated: 7 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 23, 2020 | Last Updated: 7 hours ago
Today’s outlook: Pakistan’s FATF fate to be decided, Senate meets

Photo: FATF website

Here are some of the stories we will be following today (Friday):

  • The decision regarding Pakistan’s removal from Financial Action Task Force’s Grey List is expected to come out today. A virtual session began its three-day virtual meeting on Wednesday.
  • To investigate the reality behind the arrest of PML-N’s Captain (retd) Muhammad Safdar Awan, the Sindh government has formed a five-member committee. It will present an initial report to the Sindh Assembly.
  • Evidence against former president Asif Ali Zardari’s has been found by the government in sugar corruption. Jahangir Tareen, the Sharif group and the Omni group were already named in the report earlier.
  • Allama Iqbal’s grandson Waleed Iqbal has said that misbehavior at the Quaid’s mausoleum is unacceptable and unforgivable in the Senate earlier this week. Parliament will meet again today.
  • PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has been out on an election campaign in Gigit Baltistan.
  • The Cabinet’s Committee on Privatisation will meet. It will discuss the privatisation of Pakistan Steel’s transaction structure, HBFC and the National Power Parks Management Company.
  • A woman was shot dead in a shootout between the police and robbers in Lahore.
  • The Supreme Court will hear the bail petition of the employees accused of corruption in the Sindh Tourism Department.
  • Ulema will meet in Karachi to discuss continuing protests against the government’s failure to arrest Maulana Adil Khan’s murderers.
  • The Sindh High Court will hear a case on the management of islands in the province. Both the federal and provincial authorities have been asked to submit their reports over it.

