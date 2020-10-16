Today’s outlook: Opposition set for Gujranwala rally, PM visits NUST

Here are some of the stories we will be following today (Friday):
The first anti-government rally by the Pakistan Democratic Movement will be held in Gujranwala. PML-N’s Nawaz Sharif will address the supporters via video link. Preparations for the rally are under way at the Jinnah Ground.
Disgruntled PML-N MPA Ashraf Ansari has said that he will stop the PDM’s rally with the force of the public. He has discouraged people from attending it, saying that no step will be taken against State institutions.
An accountability court will hear the Pink Residency case in the fake accounts scandal. Omni Group’s Abdul Ghani Majeed and 17 other people have been indicted. Witnesses against them will be presented in court.