Today’s outlook: Opposition set for Gujranwala rally, PM visits NUST

Here are some of the stories we will be following today (Friday):

The first anti-government rally by the Pakistan Democratic Movement will be held in Gujranwala. PML-N’s Nawaz Sharif will address the supporters via video link. Preparations for the rally are under way at the Jinnah Ground.

Disgruntled PML-N MPA Ashraf Ansari has said that he will stop the PDM’s rally with the force of the public. He has discouraged people from attending it, saying that no step will be taken against State institutions.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has summoned a meeting of PTI parliamentary members and coalition partners in Islamabad. It will discuss the government’s strategy to counter the opposition’s anti-government movement.

PPP’s Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will hold a press conference at the residence of Qamar Zaman Kaira. He will then attend the PDM rally in Gujranwala.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit NUST today.

The ulema committee has announced a countrywide “peaceful” strike against the murder of Maulana Adil Khan. Traders have also announced that businesses will be closed down till 3pm.

An accountability court will hear the Pink Residency case in the fake accounts scandal. Omni Group’s Abdul Ghani Majeed and 17 other people have been indicted. Witnesses against them will be presented in court.