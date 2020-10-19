Today’s outlook: Nawaz Sharif’s arrest warrant to be published

Here are some of the stories we will be following today (Monday):
PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari called Prime Minister Imran Khan “selected” once again at the PDM rally in Karachi Sunday night. PML-N’s Maryam Nawaz, on the other hand, said that the premier’s fear of the opposition was evident from his speech at the Tiger Force Convention.
PML-N founder Nawaz Sharif’s arrest warrant will be published today. A copy of the warrant will also be sent to the former prime minister. The court has given a deadline till October 29 to seize his assets.
Former US treasury secretary Lawrence H Summers lauded Pakistan’s strategy to fight the novel coronavirus. He said that if America had taken similar measures, it will have been able to save $10 trillion.