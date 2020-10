Here are the news stories we expect to follow today (Thursday).

PML-N’s Rana Sanaullah will appear before an anti-terrorism court in Lahore today.

Maryam Nawaz will hold a press conference in Lahore today.

Lady health workers, members of the All Pakistan Clerks Association and other unions will stage a protest at D Chowk in Islamabad.

It is cricketer Babar Azam’s birthday today.

The Pakistan Democratic Movement is scheduled to meet at Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s house in Islamabad.

ICYMI: OGRA has suggested the government reduce petrol prices by Rs2 or keep them unchanged.