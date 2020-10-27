Today’s outlook: Kashmir observes Black Day, Federal Cabinet meets

Here are some of the stories we are following today (Tuesday):

Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control are observing Black Day today against the Indian atrocities and illegal occupation of the valley. The Indian Army had invaded the state of Jammu and Kashmir on this day in 1947, in an attempt to subjugate the people of the region. Pakistan too will observe the day to express solidarity with Kashmir. A function will be held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and another rally will be held on Shahrah-e-Quaid Azam in Punjab. The provincial governor and CM will participate in it too.

The PM will preside over a meeting of the Federal Cabinet in Islamabad today. They will discuss a 12-point agenda, including the anti-government rallies being held by the opposition parties.

PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto will travel to Skardu’s Gumba Bazaar today and address a corner meeting. He is currently in Gilgit-Baltistan to campaign for the upcoming elections for the area’s legislative assembly.

President Arif Alvi will travel to Lahore for a day. He is expected to inaugurate a garden at Governor House.