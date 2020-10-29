Thursday, October 29, 2020  | 11 Rabiulawal, 1442
HOME > News

Today’s outlook: Coronavirus cases rise, markets to close at 10pm

Notes from the newsroom

Posted: Oct 29, 2020 | Last Updated: 23 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 29, 2020 | Last Updated: 23 mins ago
Today’s outlook: Coronavirus cases rise, markets to close at 10pm

Photo: Online

Here are the news stories we expect to follow today (Thursday).

  • Coronavirus cases are rising in Pakistan once again. Eleven cities, including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad and Quetta, are becoming hubs for the virus. The government has made it mandatory to wear masks when leaving the house.
  • PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is still on his tour of Gilgit-Baltistan ahead of its general election. Today, he will speak at 1pm in Skardu.
  • An Islamabad accountability court will hear the Toshakhana and Thatta water supply references against former president Asif Ali Zardari today.
  • The Senate and National Assembly will meet today.
  • The Supreme Court Bar Association will hold elections today. Candidates from across the country will stand for the polls.
  • ICYMI: The government has made it compulsory for all markets, shops and restaurants in 11 major cities, including Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad, to shut down by 10pm. To read more, click here.

