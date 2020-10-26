Monday, October 26, 2020  | 8 Rabiulawal, 1442
HOME > News

Today’s outlook: Chup Tazia in Karachi, Bilawal in GB

Reporting | - Posted: Oct 26, 2020 | Last Updated: 29 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 26, 2020 | Last Updated: 29 mins ago
Today’s outlook: Chup Tazia in Karachi, Bilawal in GB

Here are the news stories we expect to follow today (Monday).

  • The Chup Tazia is being held in Karachi. It will end at 10pm. Several traffic diversions have been announced.
  • Three people were killed and two injured in a blast in Quetta’s Hazarganj on Sunday evening.
  • Federal Information Minister Shibli Faraz said the government will decide today whether former premier Nawaz Sharif will be allowed to address the PDM rally in Peshawar. He is of the opinion that Nawaz shouldn’t be given permission to speak.
  • PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is in Gilgit-Baltistan’s Kharmang district and will address a corner meeting in the Tolti division today.
  • A two-day seminar on Pak-Afghan trade and investment will begin today. Prime Minister Imran Khan will speak at the inaugural session.
  • NAB Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal has called a meeting of senior bureau officials to discuss the prosecution division and steps it should take.
  • A special meeting of the federal cabinet’s Economic Coordination Committee will be held today and chaired by Adviser to the PM on Finance Abdul Hafeez Sheikh. The ECC is expected to approve the aid price of wheat.
  • ICYMI: The PDM held its third rally in Quetta on Sunday. Maryam Nawaz, Nawaz Sharif and Akhtar Mengal were among the leaders who addressed the crowd.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari
 
