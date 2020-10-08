Thursday, October 8, 2020  | 19 Safar, 1442
Samaa TV
Today’s outlook: Chehlum, PML-N parliamentarians’ meeting, NAB summons PML-N leaders

Posted: Oct 8, 2020
Posted: Oct 8, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Here are the news stories we’re following today (Thursday).

  • Mobile phone service has been suspended in several areas of Sindh for the Chehlum of Imam Hussain (RA). Services have been suspended along the procession routes. A ban has also been imposed on pillion riding.  
  • Schools across Punjab are off for the urs of Hazarat Data Ganj Baksh. The Punjab Education Department announced the holiday for all private and public schools.
  • The PML-N has called a meeting of its parliamentary members in Lahore. Nawaz Sharif is going to address the meeting via video link from London.
  • The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cabinet has approved a law that doesn’t allow children to carry heavy schoolbags. Schools breaking this law will be fined Rs200,000.
  • NAB Lahore has summoned PML-N leader and former defence minister Khawaja Asif for having an iqama (work permit). It is expected that he will appear before the bureau.
  • NAB Peshawar has summoned Captain (retd) Safdar, a PML-N leader and the husband of Maryam Nawaz, in an assets beyond means case. He is accused of misappropriating development funds.

