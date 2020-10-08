Today’s outlook: Chehlum, PML-N parliamentarians’ meeting, NAB summons PML-N leaders

Here are the news stories we’re following today (Thursday).

Mobile phone service has been suspended in several areas of Sindh for the Chehlum of Imam Hussain (RA). Services have been suspended along the procession routes. A ban has also been imposed on pillion riding.

Schools across Punjab are off for the urs of Hazarat Data Ganj Baksh. The Punjab Education Department announced the holiday for all private and public schools.

The PML-N has called a meeting of its parliamentary members in Lahore. Nawaz Sharif is going to address the meeting via video link from London.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cabinet has approved a law that doesn’t allow children to carry heavy schoolbags. Schools breaking this law will be fined Rs200,000.

NAB Lahore has summoned PML-N leader and former defence minister Khawaja Asif for having an iqama (work permit). It is expected that he will appear before the bureau.

NAB Peshawar has summoned Captain (retd) Safdar, a PML-N leader and the husband of Maryam Nawaz, in an assets beyond means case. He is accused of misappropriating development funds.