At least three miners were injured after their vehicle hit a landmine in Balochistan’s Harnai district, Levies officials said Friday.

According to Levies, the miners were travelling in a vehicle in Shahrag when their vehicles hit a landmine.

They were taken to a local hospital for initial medical treatment. Later, they were referred to Quetta.

The miners were identified as Ali Muhammad, Hayatullah and Ahmadullah. All three are Afghan nationals.