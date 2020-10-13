Tuesday, October 13, 2020  | 24 Safar, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > News

Three men arrested for supplying drugs to college students: police

Posted: Oct 13, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 13, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Three men arrested for supplying drugs to college students: police

Photo: Malir police

The police in Karachi’s Malir have arrested three men for allegedly supplying drugs to college students, a police spokesperson said Tuesday.

In a statement, the spokesperson said that the men were arrested in a raid conducted in Malir’s Jaffer-e-Tayar Society.

During the interrogation, the accused confessed to supplying drugs to the students, said the spokesperson. Police also seized packets of drugs, illegal weapons and stolen cellphones from their hideout.

The cellphones used by the accused were sent to forensics.

