Wednesday, October 21, 2020  | 3 Rabiulawal, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > News

Three killed, four injured over land dispute in Mandi Bahauddin

Posted: Oct 21, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 21, 2020
Three killed, four injured over land dispute in Mandi Bahauddin

At least three people were gunned down in Mandi Bahaduddin and four were injured over a land dispute, the police said Wednesday.

According to police sources, a group opened fire on the members of another group over a land dispute in Chillianwala area of Mandi Bahauddin.

District Police Officer Syed Ali Raza has reached the spot and ordered his force to collect evidence from the crime scene.

An investigation has been kicked off and the police are carrying out raids to arrest the gunmen, said a police spokesperson.

Police Punjab
 
Land dispute, Punjab, Mandi Bahauddin, Police
 
