HOME > News

Three arrested in Karachi SHO murder case

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Posted: Oct 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Photo: File

Three accomplices of the prime suspects accused in the murder case of Gulistan-e-Johar’s additional SHO Raheem Khan have been arrested, the police said on Tuesday.

The officer was shot dead during a firefight with suspected robbers last month. The encounter took place near Safari Park where the suspects were robbing people. The police arrived and a shootout ensued.

According to the police, the three men, who are the accomplices of the perpetrators, have been arrested 25 days after the crime was committed.

“They have revealed the names of the prime suspects,” a police officer said. “The men said that after the crime, the accused men fled to Sindh. A police team has been dispatched for their arrest.”

He added that the men also submitted footage of the attack during interrogation. “The gang used SMG rifles in the attack and often donned police uniforms to trick residents.”

After the attack, the police had said that four suspects in a white car opened fire from their car and hit the SI who was sitting in the front seat of the police van.

They then abandoned their car after some distance and fled.

