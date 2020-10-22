Thursday, October 22, 2020  | 4 Rabiulawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Threat alert issued for Quetta, Peshawar ahead of PDM rallies

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 22, 2020 | Last Updated: 10 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 22, 2020 | Last Updated: 10 mins ago
Threat alert issued for Quetta, Peshawar ahead of PDM rallies

File photo: Online

The National Counter Terrorism Authority warned Thursday that the Pakistani Taliban could target the country’s political and leadership in Peshawar and Quetta.

“Reportedly, the terrorist plan includes assassination of high-profile political personalities through a well-articulated bomb/blast suicide bombing in near future,” NACTA told the security agencies in its letter.

The threat alert by NACTA comes a few days before the opposition parties’ rally in Quetta. The Pakistan Democratic Movement, an alliance of 11 opposition parties, will hold their anti-government rallies in Quetta on October 25 and in Peshawar on November 30.

In its letter, NACTA stated that security forces recovered eight improvised explosive devices in its raid in Balochistan’s Qamar Din Karen area on October 21 and it believes that the explosive material “was most likely destined for Quetta and KP”.

The counter terrorism authority suggested law enforcement agencies to increase the security of political and religious leaders in the country.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Peshawar Quetta
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
NACTA, Pakistan, PDM, Rallies, Quetta, Peshawar
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
5 killed, 30 injured in explosion near Karachi's Maskan Chowrangi
5 killed, 30 injured in explosion near Karachi’s Maskan Chowrangi
Fire rages on at Hafeez Centre in Lahore's Gulberg
Fire rages on at Hafeez Centre in Lahore’s Gulberg
Suzuki Alto 660cc with AC now costs Rs1.43 million
Suzuki Alto 660cc with AC now costs Rs1.43 million
Pakistan needs across-the-board accountability, not selective: PDM leaders
Pakistan needs across-the-board accountability, not selective: PDM leaders
Lahore motorway rape Day 43: Survivor identifies rapist
Lahore motorway rape Day 43: Survivor identifies rapist
The poor, not the rich bring about revolutions: Fazl
The poor, not the rich bring about revolutions: Fazl
Pakistan’s first ever public electric bikes launched
Pakistan’s first ever public electric bikes launched
Karachi court grants bail to Safdar Awan in sloganeering case
Karachi court grants bail to Safdar Awan in sloganeering case
Entry tests for Sindh medical colleges postponed on court orders
Entry tests for Sindh medical colleges postponed on court orders
Seven FC troops, seven security guards martyred in Ormara attack
Seven FC troops, seven security guards martyred in Ormara attack
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.