Threat alert issued for Quetta, Peshawar ahead of PDM rallies

The National Counter Terrorism Authority warned Thursday that the Pakistani Taliban could target the country’s political and leadership in Peshawar and Quetta.

“Reportedly, the terrorist plan includes assassination of high-profile political personalities through a well-articulated bomb/blast suicide bombing in near future,” NACTA told the security agencies in its letter.

The threat alert by NACTA comes a few days before the opposition parties’ rally in Quetta. The Pakistan Democratic Movement, an alliance of 11 opposition parties, will hold their anti-government rallies in Quetta on October 25 and in Peshawar on November 30.

In its letter, NACTA stated that security forces recovered eight improvised explosive devices in its raid in Balochistan’s Qamar Din Karen area on October 21 and it believes that the explosive material “was most likely destined for Quetta and KP”.

The counter terrorism authority suggested law enforcement agencies to increase the security of political and religious leaders in the country.