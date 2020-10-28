Tharparkar’s Kalidas Dam to help store rainwater

The Kalidas Dam was inaugurated in Sindh’s Tharparkar by Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on Wednesday.

The dam is located in Nagarparkar and was built at a cost of Rs333 million. The inauguration ceremony was also attended by Irrigation Minister Sohail Anwar Siyal, MNA Nawab Yousaf Talpur, Education Minister Saeed Ghani, PHE Minister Shabbir Bijarani, IT Minister Taimur Talpur, Culture Minister Syed Sardar Shah, Law Adviser Murtaza Wahab, MPA Qasim Soomro and others.

The chief minister said this dam would be able to store 13 feet of rainwater and this water will be enough for the whole year’s needs.

Under the small dams project, 42 small dams were started and so far, 23 have been completed. The remaining 11 dams will be completed by July 2022.