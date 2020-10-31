Terrorist killed, soldier injured in Balochistan’s Buleda

The security forces foiled a possible terrorist activity in southern Balochistan, said Pakistan Army’s media wing on Saturday.

The security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation on a hideout of a proscribed organisation in Buleda in Ketch district.

“A high-value target responsible for killing innocent civilians, extortion, and attacking security forces was killed during the operation,” said the ISPR, adding that a large cache of arms and ammunition was recovered too.

A soldier was also injured during the exchange of fire.