Terrorist killed, soldier injured in Balochistan’s Buleda

The terrorist was a 'high-value' target, according to the ISPR

Posted: Oct 31, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 31, 2020 | Last Updated: 14 mins ago
The security forces foiled a possible terrorist activity in southern Balochistan, said Pakistan Army’s media wing on Saturday.

The security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation on a hideout of a proscribed organisation in Buleda in Ketch district.

“A high-value target responsible for killing innocent civilians, extortion, and attacking security forces was killed during the operation,” said the ISPR, adding that a large cache of arms and ammunition was recovered too.

A soldier was also injured during the exchange of fire.

MOST READ
