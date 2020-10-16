Don’t pretend you’re okay: Syra Yousuf discusses mental health

Almost everyone goes through some kind of mental stress in their life, but not everyone likes to talk about it. Actor Syra Yousuf wants you to know that it’s okay to talk about it with someone.

In order to help raise awareness on mental health issues such as anxiety, depression and stress, Yousuf joined VJ Anoushay Ashraf’s Instagram initiative.

“So I asked a few people I’m a big fan of myself to talk about how they cope in times of mild to extreme depression/anxiety and what they’d like to say to each of you experiencing any sort of struggle at this point in time. Remember, it’s okay not to be okay,” Ashraf wrote on Instagram. Yousuf was featured in the first episode of the 10-part series.

“First, you need to recognise that you are struggling,” advised Yousuf. She explained how a lot of people keep denying their problems and pretend like they are okay. “As long as you are in denial you cannot really work on it.”

She shared how talking to somebody and meditation has helped her calm her own thoughts. She emphasised that it is important to understand how you feel and the reason behind it. “You are not alone; everyone goes through it at some point in their lives, for whatever reason. It could be small, it could be big,” she said.

“Everyone’s struggle is different, everyone’s threshold is different. Everyone has a different childhood, different conditioning, and different triggers at the same time,” she added.

The Mera Naseeb star stressed that people should reach out to someone, talk about it and be open. “They [people] don’t want to disclose that they are struggling. I think it’s really important to actually speak about it whether it’s with your own friends, your family members, or a professional.”