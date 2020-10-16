Friday, October 16, 2020  | 27 Safar, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Don’t pretend you’re okay: Syra Yousuf discusses mental health

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 16, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 16, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Don’t pretend you’re okay: Syra Yousuf discusses mental health

Photo: Syra Yousuf/ Instagram

Almost everyone goes through some kind of mental stress in their life, but not everyone likes to talk about it. Actor Syra Yousuf wants you to know that it’s okay to talk about it with someone.

In order to help raise awareness on mental health issues such as anxiety, depression and stress, Yousuf joined VJ Anoushay Ashraf’s Instagram initiative.  

“So I asked a few people I’m a big fan of myself to talk about how they cope in times of mild to extreme depression/anxiety and what they’d like to say to each of you experiencing any sort of struggle at this point in time. Remember, it’s okay not to be okay,” Ashraf wrote on Instagram. Yousuf was featured in the first episode of the 10-part series.

“First, you need to recognise that you are struggling,” advised Yousuf. She explained how a lot of people keep denying their problems and pretend like they are okay. “As long as you are in denial you cannot really work on it.”

Related: Syra Yousuf got Nooreh the cutest birthday cake

She shared how talking to somebody and meditation has helped her calm her own thoughts. She emphasised that it is important to understand how you feel and the reason behind it. “You are not alone; everyone goes through it at some point in their lives, for whatever reason. It could be small, it could be big,” she said.

“Everyone’s struggle is different, everyone’s threshold is different. Everyone has a different childhood, different conditioning, and different triggers at the same time,” she added.

 The Mera Naseeb star stressed that people should reach out to someone, talk about it and be open. “They [people] don’t want to disclose that they are struggling. I think it’s really important to actually speak about it whether it’s with your own friends, your family members, or a professional.”

FaceBook WhatsApp
mental health Syra Yousuf
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Lahore motorway rape Day 35: Punjab announces reward for policemen
Lahore motorway rape Day 35: Punjab announces reward for policemen
No locally bought dollars in 'foreign currency' accounts
No locally bought dollars in ‘foreign currency’ accounts
Suzuki Alto 660cc with AC now costs Rs1.43 million
Suzuki Alto 660cc with AC now costs Rs1.43 million
Toyota Yaris becomes Rs190,000 more expensive in six months
Toyota Yaris becomes Rs190,000 more expensive in six months
Ulema Committee announces countrywide strike against Maulana Adil’s murder Friday
Ulema Committee announces countrywide strike against Maulana Adil’s murder Friday
Seven FC troops, seven security guards martyred in Ormara attack
Seven FC troops, seven security guards martyred in Ormara attack
Pakistan’s first ever public electric bikes launched
Pakistan’s first ever public electric bikes launched
Astronauts, scientists answer Karachi fourth graders science questions
Astronauts, scientists answer Karachi fourth graders science questions
Sindh bans pillion riding in Karachi for one month
Sindh bans pillion riding in Karachi for one month
Joblessness in Pakistan to reach 30-year peak in 2021
Joblessness in Pakistan to reach 30-year peak in 2021
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.