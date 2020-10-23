Supreme Court takes notice of NAB’s detention of corruption suspects

The Supreme Court has taken notice of NAB keeping corruption suspects in its custody for a long period of time.

It is unjust for the accountability bureau to arrest suspects for investigation and keep them in its custody for a long time, the court remarked.

Arrest the suspects if they are a threat to society or there are fears that they would hamper the trial in any way, the court said, adding that NAB can use other investigation tools other than arresting the suspects.

People involved in white-collar crimes should be treated differently than those involved in violent crimes, said the court.

The Supreme Court asked the NAB prosecutor the reasons for the delay in the trials at accountability courts. The court has summoned a report on this by the third week of November.

On Thursday, all courts were ordered to hear corruption cases every day. The witnesses should record their statements as quickly as possible and the hearings should be completed on time, the court said.