Supreme Court issues notice to PM for attending lawyers convention

The Supreme Court has issued a notice to PM Imran Khan for attending the All Pakistan Insaf Lawyers Forum at the Convention Centre in Islamabad on October 9.

Justice Qazi Faez Isa said that prime ministers represent the whole country and not just one political party. “Why is the PM misusing state resources?”

He even questioned if political events can be held at the Convention Centre. “Did someone even pay the fee for booking the centre?”

Notices have been issued to the attorney general, Punjab advocate general, in charge of the convention centre, Pakistan Bar Council chairperson and Supreme Court Bar Association president.

The Punjab advocate general attended the function too, said the judge. Advocate generals represent the state and not political parties.

The matter has been forwarded to the chief justice to form a bench to hear the case.

Opposition can’t blackmail the government: PM Khan

PM Khan said that the government will not be blackmailed by the opposition’s tactics and no corrupt element will be given an NRO while addressing the seminar organised by the Insaf Lawyers Forum in Islamabad on October 9.

He said Pakistan is proud of its armed forces and said they have “rendered unparalleled sacrifices against the war on terror and registered remarkable success against the tide of terrorism”.

He said those who are speaking against Pakistan Army are actually pursuing the agenda of India.

The PM said PML-N supremo and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif “fought with every army chief” because he wanted to turn the military into Punjab police.