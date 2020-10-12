Monday, October 12, 2020  | 23 Safar, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Supreme Court issues notice to PM for attending lawyers convention

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 12, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 12, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Supreme Court issues notice to PM for attending lawyers convention

PM Imran Khan addressed the seminar organised by the Insaf Lawyers Forum in Islamabad on October 9. Photo: Imran Khan/Facebook

The Supreme Court has issued a notice to PM Imran Khan for attending the All Pakistan Insaf Lawyers Forum at the Convention Centre in Islamabad on October 9.

Justice Qazi Faez Isa said that prime ministers represent the whole country and not just one political party. “Why is the PM misusing state resources?”

He even questioned if political events can be held at the Convention Centre. “Did someone even pay the fee for booking the centre?”

Notices have been issued to the attorney general, Punjab advocate general, in charge of the convention centre, Pakistan Bar Council chairperson and Supreme Court Bar Association president.

The Punjab advocate general attended the function too, said the judge. Advocate generals represent the state and not political parties.

The matter has been forwarded to the chief justice to form a bench to hear the case.

Opposition can’t blackmail the government: PM Khan

PM Khan said that the government will not be blackmailed by the opposition’s tactics and no corrupt element will be given an NRO while addressing the seminar organised by the Insaf Lawyers Forum in Islamabad on October 9.

He said Pakistan is proud of its armed forces and said they have “rendered unparalleled sacrifices against the war on terror and registered remarkable success against the tide of terrorism”.

He said those who are speaking against Pakistan Army are actually pursuing the agenda of India.

The PM said PML-N supremo and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif “fought with every army chief” because he wanted to turn the military into Punjab police.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Imran Khan Supreme Court
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
imran khan lawyer convention, supreme court imran khan, supreme court pm khan, pm khan lawyers
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Karachi traffic police announce diversion plan for Chehlum
Karachi traffic police announce diversion plan for Chehlum
Karachi University staffers' sons harassed two IBA students: security adviser
Karachi University staffers’ sons harassed two IBA students: security adviser
No locally bought dollars in 'foreign currency' accounts
No locally bought dollars in ‘foreign currency’ accounts
Five cars crushed by truck on Karachi's Baloch Colony Flyover
Five cars crushed by truck on Karachi’s Baloch Colony Flyover
Toyota Yaris becomes Rs190,000 more expensive in six months
Toyota Yaris becomes Rs190,000 more expensive in six months
Watch: PAF fighter jets land on Lahore-Islamabad motorway
Watch: PAF fighter jets land on Lahore-Islamabad motorway
Chehlum processions held across Pakistan
Chehlum processions held across Pakistan
Flour becomes more expensive in Karachi
Flour becomes more expensive in Karachi
Treason case registered against Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz
Treason case registered against Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz
National Bank denies data hack news, says single ATM affected
National Bank denies data hack news, says single ATM affected
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.