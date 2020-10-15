Thursday, October 15, 2020  | 26 Safar, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > News

Six security personnel martyred in Ormara attack: official

Posted: Oct 15, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 15, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Six security personnel martyred in Ormara attack: official

Photo: SAMAA TV

At least six security personnel have been martyred in an attack on a convoy of Frontier Corps in Balochistan’s Ormara area in Makran division, a security official confirmed Thursday.

The death toll could rise, said a security official requesting anonymity. The ISPR, Pakistan Army’s media-wing, has yet to confirm the attack.

According to Levies officials, the two vehicles of security forces were travelling with OGDCL employees to Karachi when it came under attack. One of the vehicles in the convoy caught fire after unidentified gunmen fired shots at it.

The injured have been shifted to the hospital.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details become available. 






 

 
 

 
