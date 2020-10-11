Six pilgrims returning from Iran kidnapped in Panjgur: officials

Unidentified men have abducted six pilgrims returning from Iran in Isa Zai area of Balochistan’s Panjgur district, an official confirmed Sunday.

Amjad Soomro, the assistant commissioner in Panjgur, told SAMAA TV that the abductors had left two women behind and taken six men to an undisclosed location in a double cabin vehicle.

According to Soomro, that the abductees are the residents of Karachi’s Malir district and they illegally entered Balochistan from Iran.

The two women, who were left behind by the abductors, were allowed to leave by the local administration, said the assistant commissioner. He added that the law enforcement agencies have launched an operation to recover the abductees.