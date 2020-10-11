Sunday, October 11, 2020  | 22 Safar, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Six pilgrims returning from Iran kidnapped in Panjgur: officials

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 11, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 11, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Six pilgrims returning from Iran kidnapped in Panjgur: officials

Photo: File

Unidentified men have abducted six pilgrims returning from Iran in Isa Zai area of Balochistan’s Panjgur district, an official confirmed Sunday.

Amjad Soomro, the assistant commissioner in Panjgur, told SAMAA TV that the abductors had left two women behind and taken six men to an undisclosed location in a double cabin vehicle.

According to Soomro, that the abductees are the residents of Karachi’s Malir district and they illegally entered Balochistan from Iran.

The two women, who were left behind by the abductors, were allowed to leave by the local administration, said the assistant commissioner. He added that the law enforcement agencies have launched an operation to recover the abductees.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Iran
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Iran, Pakistan, Pilgrims, Shia, Panjgur
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Karachi traffic police announce diversion plan for Chehlum
Karachi traffic police announce diversion plan for Chehlum
Karachi University staffers' sons harassed two IBA students: security adviser
Karachi University staffers’ sons harassed two IBA students: security adviser
Five cars crushed by truck on Karachi's Baloch Colony Flyover
Five cars crushed by truck on Karachi’s Baloch Colony Flyover
Toyota Yaris becomes Rs190,000 more expensive in six months
Toyota Yaris becomes Rs190,000 more expensive in six months
No locally bought dollars in 'foreign currency' accounts
No locally bought dollars in ‘foreign currency’ accounts
Watch: PAF fighter jets land on Lahore-Islamabad motorway
Watch: PAF fighter jets land on Lahore-Islamabad motorway
Chehlum processions held across Pakistan
Chehlum processions held across Pakistan
Flour becomes more expensive in Karachi
Flour becomes more expensive in Karachi
Treason case registered against Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz
Treason case registered against Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz
National Bank denies data hack news, says single ATM affected
National Bank denies data hack news, says single ATM affected
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.