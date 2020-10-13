Six injured in gas cylinder explosion in Karachi

Six people were injured after two gas cylinders exploded in a shop near Karachi’s NIPA Chowrangi Monday night.

A rickshaw parked near the shop was destroyed too.

The eyewitnesses said that they heard two loud explosions from the shop located in Benazir Basti.

The injured, identified as 12-year-old Faiz, Suleman, Adnan, Ibrahim and Asghar, have been shifted to the Jinnah hospital.

The driver of the rickshaw said that he had recently paid all the installments of his vehicle, adding that he has no other means to earn money now.

The fire was doused in less than an hour, according to the fire department.