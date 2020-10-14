Sindh woman officers doxxed: Chief secretary takes notice

The Sindh chief secretary has taken notice of the doxxing of 25 women government officers and instructed the authorities to ensure their safety.

The Sindh Social Welfare Department, where the women were posted, has called the women for a meeting at its office today.

The phone numbers of 25 women officers were leaked on ‘inappropriate websites’ after they filed a petition in the Sindh High Court regarding promotions.

Before the first hearing of the case was held, the phone numbers of the officers were leaked on multiple social media platforms.

According to the officers, they have been receiving phone calls and inappropriate messages from unknown numbers–both national and international. They also complained that they were being harassed online.

The officers have registered a joint complaint at the FIA’s cyber crime cell.