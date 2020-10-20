Tuesday, October 20, 2020  | 2 Rabiulawal, 1442
Sindh sets up its own medical and dental council

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Posted: Oct 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Sindh sets up its own medical and dental council

The Sindh government has decided to set up the Sindh Medical and Dental Council in the province.

Sindh Health Minister Azra Pechuho announced the establishment of the SMDC on Tuesday. A draft law establishing the SMDC has been prepared. The final opinion will be sought from the law department on the proposed law.

The bill establishing the council will be passed by the Assembly within three months.

Sindh had repeatedly expressed concerns over the formation of the Pakistan Medical Commission, said Dr Pechuho. Other provinces also have reservations over the PMC, she added.

The Pakistan Medical and Dental Council had been dissolved and replaced by the Pakistan Medical Commission through a presidential ordinance in October last year.

In February, the Islamabad High Court had termed the decision to dissolve the PMDC null and void. However, in September the federal government had passed the Pakistan Medical Commission Act 2020 despite widespread protests by doctors and medical students in the country.

pmc pmdc Sindh Medical and Dental Council
 
