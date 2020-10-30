Friday, October 30, 2020  | 12 Rabiulawal, 1442
HOME > Education

Sindh schools could close if coronavirus cases rise: education minister

Says cases are already rising

Posted: Oct 30, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 30, 2020
Sindh schools could close if coronavirus cases rise: education minister

Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani has warned that schools could be closed again for an indefinite period of time as coronavirus cases continue to rise in Pakistan.

Speaking to the media in Karachi on Thursday, Ghani said they don’t know when schools will close again. If schools do have to close again, students will have to sit through online classes at home, he said.

He urged people to follow coronavirus prevention SOPs such as wearing masks and practicing social distancing in order to stop the spread of the virus.

