The Sindh IG has issued an alert for the provincial police after seven people were killed in an explosion in Peshawar’s Dir Colony on Tuesday.

The IG said that police patrolling, picketing, and snap checking should be made more efficient.

The SPs, DSPs, and SHOs have been instructed to become more alert.

He said that strict security measures should be put in place outside mosques, imambargahs, and other areas.