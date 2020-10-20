Tuesday, October 20, 2020  | 2 Rabiulawal, 1442
HOME > News

Sindh police officials withdraw leave application for 10 days: statement

SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 47 mins ago
Photo: file

Mushtaq Mahar, the inspector-general of Sindh police, has “deferred” his own leave and ordered his officers to withdraw their leave applications for 10 days after Army Chief Qamar Javed Bajwa ordered an inquiry into what had happened with the chief of police in the early hours of Monday, the police said in a statement.

“The unfortunate incident that occurred on the night of 18/19 October caused great heartache and resentment within all ranks of Sindh Police,” read a police statement.

In a series of tweets, the police said the IG had decided to go on leave on Tuesday evening after which other officers also applied for leave “to protest the humiliation meted out to police”.

Sindh’s senior police officials, including the provincial inspector-general of police, had decided to go on leave Tuesday evening a day after PML-N leader Captain (r) Safdar was arrested by the police and released on bail by a court in Karachi.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the PPP chairman, then addressed a press conference in Karachi, confirming that the residence of the provincial police chief was surrounded at 2 in the morning in the early hours of Monday and he was taken somewhere for a “meeting”.

“It’s on the lips of every police officer from SHO to SP and from SP to DIGs as to who were the people who surrounded the IG’s home at 2 in the morning. Who were the two people who went to the IG’s home and where did they take him at 4 in the morning?” Bilawal asked.

Bilawal said that his police officers were going on leave because its integrity was hurt. After Bilawal’s press conference, Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa ordered Karachi corps commander “to immediately inquire into the circumstances to determine the facts and report back as soon as possible”.

The Sindh police, according to its statement, decided to withdraw leave applications for 10 days after the army chief realized “the sense of hurt that prevailed within a uniform force” and assured an impartial inquiry to “restore the prestige of the Sindh police”.

“Sindh Police is also grateful to the chairman of the PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and the honourable CM Sindh for coming to the IG House and showing solidarity with the police leadership,” read the police statement.

Police Sindh
 
Police leave, IG Sindh, Army Chief, Pakistan, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari
 
