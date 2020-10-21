Sindh issued SSGC pipeline permission weeks ago: provincial power minister

The Sindh government granted permission for an SSGC gas pipeline to be laid on October 8, Sindh Power Minister Imtiaz Sheikh said, denying Federal Power Minister Omar Ayub’s claims that the provincial government was delaying the project.

He accused the federal minister of making false statements. The Sindh government gave permission for the pipeline to be laid a month ago, he said, adding that the federal minister is trying to push his incompetence and failure onto the Sindh government.

SSGC officials’ statement is on the record where they say they will complete the line in two months, said Sheikh, adding that it is shocking that the federal minister doesn’t know whats going on his own ministry.

The approval letter was issued on October 8 and the SSGC officials knew about it, he said.

As long as those responsible don’t look into the gas and power shortage, the shortages will remain, said Sheikh.