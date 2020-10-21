Wednesday, October 21, 2020  | 3 Rabiulawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Sindh issued SSGC pipeline permission weeks ago: provincial power minister

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 21, 2020 | Last Updated: 17 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 21, 2020 | Last Updated: 17 mins ago
Sindh issued SSGC pipeline permission weeks ago: provincial power minister

The Sindh government granted permission for an SSGC gas pipeline to be laid on October 8, Sindh Power Minister Imtiaz Sheikh said, denying Federal Power Minister Omar Ayub’s claims that the provincial government was delaying the project.

He accused the federal minister of making false statements. The Sindh government gave permission for the pipeline to be laid a month ago, he said, adding that the federal minister is trying to push his incompetence and failure onto the Sindh government.

SSGC officials’ statement is on the record where they say they will complete the line in two months, said Sheikh, adding that it is shocking that the federal minister doesn’t know whats going on his own ministry.

The approval letter was issued on October 8 and the SSGC officials knew about it, he said.

As long as those responsible don’t look into the gas and power shortage, the shortages will remain, said Sheikh.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Sindh
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Fire rages on at Hafeez Centre in Lahore's Gulberg
Fire rages on at Hafeez Centre in Lahore’s Gulberg
Suzuki Alto 660cc with AC now costs Rs1.43 million
Suzuki Alto 660cc with AC now costs Rs1.43 million
Pakistan needs across-the-board accountability, not selective: PDM leaders
Pakistan needs across-the-board accountability, not selective: PDM leaders
5 killed, 20 injured in explosion near Karachi's Maskan Chowrangi
5 killed, 20 injured in explosion near Karachi’s Maskan Chowrangi
Lahore motorway rape Day 35: Punjab announces reward for policemen
Lahore motorway rape Day 35: Punjab announces reward for policemen
The poor, not the rich bring about revolutions: Fazl
The poor, not the rich bring about revolutions: Fazl
Pakistan’s first ever public electric bikes launched
Pakistan’s first ever public electric bikes launched
Karachi court grants bail to Safdar Awan in sloganeering case
Karachi court grants bail to Safdar Awan in sloganeering case
Entry tests for Sindh medical colleges postponed on court orders
Entry tests for Sindh medical colleges postponed on court orders
Seven FC troops, seven security guards martyred in Ormara attack
Seven FC troops, seven security guards martyred in Ormara attack
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.