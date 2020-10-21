Sindh IG was abducted, taken to sector commander’s office: Zubair

Former Sindh governor Muhammad Zubair said Wednesday that Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah told him Monday morning that the provincial chief of police was “abducted”, taken to the sector commander’s office and pressured to issue orders for Captain (retired) Safdar’s arrest.

“He said that at around 4am, the IG police was surrounded and he was taken to the sector commander… I think he used the word kidnap… abduct sorry… he was abducted and taken to the sector commander’s office,” Zubair told SAMAA TV’s Nadeem Malik.

“The additional IG was also brought there and they forcibly told [police officials] to issue orders to arrest Captain Safdar. IG showed resistance and he said I won’t authorize the police.”

According to PML-N’s Zubair, the Rangers had “escorted” the police to the hotel to arrest Captain (retired) Safdar.

Captain (retired) Safdar, Maryam Nawaz’s husband, was arrested from their hotel room in Karachi Monday morning in a case pertaining to sloganeering at Quaid-e-Azam’s tomb. He, however, was granted bail by a Karachi court after 12 hours.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the PPP chairperson, responded aggressively to the development and asked Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa and ISI’s DG to investigate what their institution was doing in Sindh.

The Sindh police officials, as a protest against humiliation meted out to police, decided to go on leaves. The leave applications were, however, withdrawn after Bilawal made a visit to the Sindh IG and General Bajwa promised an impartial inquiry.

Sadaqat Ali Abbasi, the PTI MNA, told Malik that the police and the Sindh government “staged a drama” and they had no substance in their story.

“Prime Minister has summoned the governor for the report,” said Abbasi.

Murtaza Wahab, the spokesperson for the Sindh government, declined to comment on the facts of the incident. He told Malik he was a member of the inquiry committee made by the chief minister to ascertain the facts.

“It is an important and sensitive incident. What happened on the night of October 18 and 19 was unfortunate,” he added.

We have been given 30 days to conclude the inquiry, said the Sindh government spokesperson.

Zulfiqar Cheema, a former inspector-general of police, wants the government to form a joint investigation team headed by the Karachi police chief to investigate the incident.

“A force of thousands was under him. What had happened if he had called his force?” asked the former IG while referring to the alleged abduction of the Sindh IG. “He showed restraint and that’s why he is morally on the high crowd.”

This is the reason a head of the institution was disrespected, he said.