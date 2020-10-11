Sindh govt withdraws ban on pillion riding in Karachi

The Sindh government has withdrawn its decision to ban pillion riding in Karachi, according to an order issued by the home department.

In an order, the home department said that the government re-assessed the security situation on Sunday evening and cancelled its notification to ban pillion riding in the city.

On Sunday afternoon, the home department had banned pillion riding in the city for a month. In a notification, it had said that “miscreants and disgruntled elements may disturb the pace and create law and order problem in Karachi by carrying out target[ed] killing”.

A day earlier, Maulana Adil Khan of Jamia Farooqia was shot and killed by unidentified men in Karachi’s Shah Faisal Colony in what is being reported as a case of sectarian violence.