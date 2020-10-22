Sindh govt threatened by federal minister: Murad Ali Shah

Says they wanted case registered against Captain Safdar

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said a lot happened before the arrest of PML-N leader Captain (retd) Safdar Awan in Karachi and alleged that the federal government threatened to end the provincial government's rule.

Speaking

during a Sindh Assembly session on Wednesday, the chief minister said it has

been said the provincial government will be ended but they have nothing but

respect for their close guests.

Without naming

anyone, he said a federal minister had given an ultimatum at 1:30am that if a

case wasn’t registered by morning, they would be in trouble, as if Sindh was

their colony.

We were

also told that the federal cabinet would summon the Sindh chief secretary and

IG, whereas neither are under the federal government, he said.

He said that an absconder had been brought in to lodge the case and the police were pressured into registering it. We are ashamed of this, he said.