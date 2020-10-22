Sindh govt threatened by federal minister: Murad Ali Shah

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said a lot happened before the arrest of PML-N leader Captain (retd) Safdar Awan in Karachi and alleged that the federal government threatened to end the provincial government's rule.
Speakingduring a Sindh Assembly session on Wednesday, the chief minister said it hasbeen said the provincial government will be ended but they have nothing butrespect for their close guests.
Without naminganyone, he said a federal minister had given an ultimatum at 1:30am that if acase wasn’t registered by morning, they would be in trouble, as if Sindh wastheir colony.
We werealso told that the federal cabinet would summon the Sindh chief secretary andIG, whereas neither are under the federal government, he said.
He said that an absconder had been brought in to lodge the case and the police were pressured into registering it. We are ashamed of this, he said.