Thursday, October 22, 2020  | 4 Rabiulawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Sindh govt threatened by federal minister: Murad Ali Shah

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 22, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 22, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Says they wanted case registered against Captain Safdar

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said a lot happened before the arrest of PML-N leader Captain (retd) Safdar Awan in Karachi and alleged that the federal government threatened to end the provincial government's rule.

Speaking

during a Sindh Assembly session on Wednesday, the chief minister said it has

been said the provincial government will be ended but they have nothing but

respect for their close guests.

Without naming

anyone, he said a federal minister had given an ultimatum at 1:30am that if a

case wasn’t registered by morning, they would be in trouble, as if Sindh was

their colony.

We were

also told that the federal cabinet would summon the Sindh chief secretary and

IG, whereas neither are under the federal government, he said.

He said that an absconder had been brought in to lodge the case and the police were pressured into registering it. We are ashamed of this, he said.  

FaceBook WhatsApp
Murad Ali shah Sindh Assembly
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
murad ali shah, captain safdar arrest, sindh assembly murad shah
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
5 killed, 30 injured in explosion near Karachi's Maskan Chowrangi
5 killed, 30 injured in explosion near Karachi’s Maskan Chowrangi
Fire rages on at Hafeez Centre in Lahore's Gulberg
Fire rages on at Hafeez Centre in Lahore’s Gulberg
Suzuki Alto 660cc with AC now costs Rs1.43 million
Suzuki Alto 660cc with AC now costs Rs1.43 million
Pakistan needs across-the-board accountability, not selective: PDM leaders
Pakistan needs across-the-board accountability, not selective: PDM leaders
Lahore motorway rape Day 43: Survivor identifies rapist
Lahore motorway rape Day 43: Survivor identifies rapist
The poor, not the rich bring about revolutions: Fazl
The poor, not the rich bring about revolutions: Fazl
Pakistan’s first ever public electric bikes launched
Pakistan’s first ever public electric bikes launched
Karachi court grants bail to Safdar Awan in sloganeering case
Karachi court grants bail to Safdar Awan in sloganeering case
Entry tests for Sindh medical colleges postponed on court orders
Entry tests for Sindh medical colleges postponed on court orders
Seven FC troops, seven security guards martyred in Ormara attack
Seven FC troops, seven security guards martyred in Ormara attack
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.