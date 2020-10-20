Sindh governor flying to Islamabad to discuss Sindh affairs

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail said Tuesday that he is going to meet Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad tomorrow and will discuss the prevailing situation in Sindh.

“Tomorrow, I am going to Islamabad. I have a meeting due with him (PM Khan) and the matter will be discussed there,” Governor Ismail told Nadeem Malik.

The statement from the Sindh governor comes hours after PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had asked Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa and ISI DG Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed to investigate what their institution is doing in Sindh.

“I demand General Faiz DG ISI, General Bajwa who’s the chief of army staff, to investigate their institutions,” said Bilawal while addressing a press conference in Karachi. “How are they doing their work in this province?”

The PPP chairperson addressed a press conference in Karachi on Tuesday evening after Sindh’s senior police officials, including the provincial inspector-general of police, went on leave a day after PML-N leader Captain (r) Safdar was arrested by the police and released on bail by a court in Karachi.

“It’s on the lips of every police officer from SHO to SP and from SP to DIGs as to who were the people who surrounded the IG’s home at 2 in the morning. Who were the two people who went to the IG’s home and where did they take him at 4 in the morning?” Bilawal asked.

Minutes after Bilawal’s explosive press conference, General Bajwa ordered Karachi’s corps commander “to immediately inquire into the circumstances to determine the facts and report back as soon as possible”.

Ismail, the Sindh governor, told SAMAA TV that the situation in Sindh is “alarming”.

“Things have reached a point where the army chief had to interfere and he has taken a notice of it, and ordered an investigation.” said the Sindh governor. “I think before we comment on anything, let’s wait for the investigation, we will talk about it after it.”

The governor said the army chief will take “stern action” if the accusations leveled by the PPP government are proven true.

“The law of the land will prevail and the law of the land should prevail,” said Governor Ismail. “Now, the army chief has taken notice and I am sure the law of the land will prevail.”