Sindh government won’t let police get demoralised: Murad Ali Shah

The Sindh government is with the police in their difficult times and will not let them get demoralised under any circumstances, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said.

In a meeting with the top brass of the Sindh police on Wednesday, he said the government was indebted to them for their sacrifices and dedication towards the province.

“The police have lost lives for the peace and stability of the country. They have successfully arrested numerous proclaimed terrorists,” the minister said.

He assured the police that the government will always stand with the police. “The Sindh government has always given the police freedom to work independently but that doesn’t mean we have left them alone,” Shah added.

The meeting was attended by Sindh Inspector General of Police Mushtaq Mahar, additional inspectors, general and deputy inspectors general at Chief Minister House.

On Tuesday, the Sindh IGP, at least two additional inspectors general, seven deputy inspectors general and six senior superintendents of the Sindh police decided to go on leave for 10 days after the PML-N’s Captain (retd) Safdar was arrested and released on bail in Karachi. According to a police statement, the reason behind it was “to protest the humiliation meted out to the police”.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman of the JUI-F had claimed at a press conference that the IGP was “kidnapped” from his home and forced to file the FIR against Safdar.

“The unfortunate incident that occurred on the night of 18/19 October caused great heartache and resentment within all ranks of Sindh Police,” the police statement read.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the PPP chairperson, then addressed a press conference in Karachi, confirming that the residence of the provincial police chief was surrounded at 2am on Monday and he was taken somewhere for a “meeting”.

Bilawal said that police officers were going on leave because their integrity was hurt. After Bilawal’s press conference, COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa ordered the Karachi corps commander “to immediately inquire into the circumstances to determine the facts and report back as soon as possible”.

Later at night, the Sindh police, according to its statement, decided to withdraw the leave applications for 10 days after the army chief realised “the sense of hurt that prevailed within a uniform force” and assured an impartial inquiry to “restore the prestige of the Sindh police”.

During Wednesday’s meeting, Shah encouraged the police to continue performing their duties with “full zeal”, assuring them that the government has their back.