Sindh government gives committee 30 days to probe Safdar’s arrest

The Sindh government has formed a five-member committee to investigate if the provincial police was pressured to lodge an FIR against PML-N leader Captain (retired) Safdar in the early hours of October 19.

Education Minister Saeed Ghani, Information Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, Tourism Minister Syed Sardar Ali Shah, Transport Minister Awais Qadir Shah and Advisor to Sindh CM on Law Murtaza Wahab are its members.

According to a notification issued by the Sindh home department, the committee has been told to submit its report to Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah within 30 days.

The ministers’ committee will also investigate the raid on Avari Towers Hotel to ascertain whether the privacy and dignity of PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz and her husband Captain (retired) Safdar was violated.

The committee formed by the Sindh government will also investigate the “alleged ridiculing, manhandling of the highest level of the Police which left the entire Police Force demoralized and unwilling to continue with their duties.”

Safdar was arrested on Monday morning and was later given bail by a court in Karachi.

On Tuesday, a big number of Sindh police officials, including the provincial IG and Karachi police chief, had applied for leaves in protest against the “ridiculing and manhandling” of the Sindh police chief. The applications were withdrawn after PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari asked the army chief and ISI DG to investigation what their institution was doing in Sindh.

Minutes after Bilawal’s explosive press conference in Karachi, Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa ordered the Karachi corps commander to probe the incident that took place on October 19.

According to PML-N leader Muhammad Zubair, Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah had told him that the IG’s home was “surrounded” at 4am and he was taken to the sector commander’s office to pressure him to authorise a raid to arrest Captain (retired) Safdar.