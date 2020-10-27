Sindh gives AJK, GB students 58 more seats in universities

Students from Azad Jammu & Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan can apply for 58 more seats in Sindh’s public sector universities, up from the existing 162 reserved for them.



Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah decided this over a meeting of the University & Boards department at CM House Tuesday. The meeting was attended by Law Advisor Murtaza Wahab, Universities & Board Secretary Alamuddin Bullo, Principal Secretary Sajid Jamal Abro.

There are 25 public sector universities in Sindh, including medical and engineering.

The Pakistan Medical & Dental Council and Higher Education Commission have granted permission for the 58 new seats in nine universities and permission for the remaining 16 universities are in process..



AJ&K and GB have two seats each at the University of Jamshoro, three seats each at NEDUET, two each in MUET, 10 each at Dawood university, two each in Shah Latif University Khairpur. AJK has seven seats at Agriculture University, Tando Jam and Gilgit Baltistan has four seats. And they have 34 combined seats at the University of Karachi.



With the additions the breakdown is:

AJ&K will have four more seats and GB 11 more seats in Sindh University, five each in NEDUET, three each in Dow University, 13 each in Dawood engineering university, one each in PMC Shaheed Benazirabad, four each in Shah Latif university, Khairpur. In Mehran University, AJK will have five more seats and GB four. Similarly, AJK will have seven seats and GB eight more seats in Agriculture university, Tando Jam. They will also have 50 combined seats at Karachi university.