Tuesday, October 27, 2020  | 9 Rabiulawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Education

Sindh gives AJK, GB students 58 more seats in universities

Nearly doubles quota

Reporting | - Posted: Oct 27, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 27, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Sindh gives AJK, GB students 58 more seats in universities

University of Sindh. Image: usindh.edu.pk

Students from Azad Jammu & Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan can apply for 58 more seats in Sindh’s public sector universities, up from the existing 162 reserved for them.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah decided this over a meeting of the University & Boards department at CM House Tuesday. The meeting was attended by Law Advisor Murtaza Wahab, Universities & Board Secretary Alamuddin Bullo, Principal Secretary Sajid Jamal Abro.

There are 25 public sector universities in Sindh, including medical and engineering.

The Pakistan Medical & Dental Council and Higher Education Commission have granted permission for the 58 new seats in nine universities and permission for the remaining 16 universities are in process.. 

AJ&K and GB have two seats each at the University of Jamshoro, three seats each at NEDUET, two each in MUET, 10 each at Dawood university, two each in Shah Latif University Khairpur. AJK has seven seats at Agriculture University, Tando Jam and Gilgit Baltistan has four seats. And they have 34 combined seats at the University of Karachi.

With the additions the breakdown is:
AJ&K will have four more seats and GB 11 more seats in Sindh University, five each in NEDUET, three each in Dow University, 13 each in Dawood engineering university, one each in PMC Shaheed Benazirabad, four each in Shah Latif university, Khairpur. In Mehran University, AJK will have five more seats and GB four. Similarly, AJK will have seven seats and GB eight more seats in Agriculture university, Tando Jam. They will also have 50 combined seats at Karachi university.   

FaceBook WhatsApp
GB hec ku SU
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
7 killed, 30 injured in explosion near Karachi's Maskan Chowrangi
7 killed, 30 injured in explosion near Karachi’s Maskan Chowrangi
Lahore motorway rape Day 48: Rapist's judicial remand extended
Lahore motorway rape Day 48: Rapist’s judicial remand extended
Traffic diversion routes for Karachi's Chup Tazia processions
Traffic diversion routes for Karachi’s Chup Tazia processions
Seven killed, over 100 injured in Peshawar madrassah explosion
Seven killed, over 100 injured in Peshawar madrassah explosion
How Art Deco helped Karachi shake its colonial look
How Art Deco helped Karachi shake its colonial look
Islamabad teachers protest against HEC, call for chairman’s removal
Islamabad teachers protest against HEC, call for chairman’s removal
You can now buy Islamic Naya Pakistan certificates
You can now buy Islamic Naya Pakistan certificates
Watch: CCTV footage of Karachi Maskan Chowrangi explosion
Watch: CCTV footage of Karachi Maskan Chowrangi explosion
They think Balochistan's people shouldn't chose their own govt: Maryam
They think Balochistan’s people shouldn’t chose their own govt: Maryam
Sindh IG was abducted, taken to sector commander’s office: Zubair
Sindh IG was abducted, taken to sector commander’s office: Zubair
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.