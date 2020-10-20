Tuesday, October 20, 2020  | 2 Rabiulawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Sindh forms committee to investigate Safdar Awan’s arrest

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 48 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 48 mins ago
Sindh forms committee to investigate Safdar Awan’s arrest

Photo: SAMAA TV

“The FIR registered against Captain (r) Muhammad Safdar Awan was based on a lie,” Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said.

Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, he said that the Sindh government has formed a ministerial committee for an inquiry into the arrest of Safdar on Sunday.

The names of the ministers on the committee will be revealed later.

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz’s husband was arrested in Karachi under charges of sloganeering at the Quaid’s mausoleum and criminal intimidation, and public mischief. The case was registered at the Brigade police station.

Shah called the FIR fake. “We agree that sloganeering at the mausoleum was wrong but that case cannot be registered with the police. And this is what was first told to complainants who came to the police station initially.”

He explained that a complaint against any disrespectful action at the tomb can only be taken to the magistrate court and the police have nothing to do with it. “When they [PTI MPAs] saw that they couldn’t get an FIR lodged, they created a fake FIR using their own people,” the chief minister said.

Shah clarified that the Karachi police were not at fault in the matter and did everything lawfully.

He revealed that the complainant, identified as Waqas Ahmed, was an offender himself and was being backed by PTI MPAs who he refused to name. “We have pictures of these people visiting the police station.”

Coming back to sloganeering at Quaid’s tomb, he accepted that although what happened was wrong, it has happened multiple times before by the prime minister and his supporters as well. No action was taken then, he claimed.

“We will get a proper investigation conducted and everyone will be allowed to come and express their point of view. The PPP government always stands with the truth and will make sure justice is served,” he added.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Murad Ali shah
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
captain safdar arrested, CM Murad Ali Shah, murad ali shah press conference today,
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Fire rages on at Hafeez Centre in Lahore's Gulberg
Fire rages on at Hafeez Centre in Lahore’s Gulberg
Suzuki Alto 660cc with AC now costs Rs1.43 million
Suzuki Alto 660cc with AC now costs Rs1.43 million
Pakistan needs across-the-board accountability, not selective: PDM leaders
Pakistan needs across-the-board accountability, not selective: PDM leaders
Lahore motorway rape Day 35: Punjab announces reward for policemen
Lahore motorway rape Day 35: Punjab announces reward for policemen
The poor, not the rich bring about revolutions: Fazl
The poor, not the rich bring about revolutions: Fazl
Pakistan’s first ever public electric bikes launched
Pakistan’s first ever public electric bikes launched
Karachi court grants bail to Safdar Awan in sloganeering case
Karachi court grants bail to Safdar Awan in sloganeering case
Entry tests for Sindh medical colleges postponed on court orders
Entry tests for Sindh medical colleges postponed on court orders
Seven FC troops, seven security guards martyred in Ormara attack
Seven FC troops, seven security guards martyred in Ormara attack
Ulema Committee announces countrywide strike against Maulana Adil’s murder Friday
Ulema Committee announces countrywide strike against Maulana Adil’s murder Friday
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.