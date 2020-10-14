Wednesday, October 14, 2020  | 25 Safar, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Sindh courts bar journalists from entering over coronavirus concerns

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 14, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 14, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Sindh courts bar journalists from entering over coronavirus concerns

Photo: SAMAA Digital

Journalists will not be able to attend hearings in Sindh as judges are concerned about the rise in coronavirus cases.

This applies to hearings at the Sindh High Court, anti-terrorism and accountability courts, among others, even for important cases.

Judges such as Justice Hassan Azhar Rizvi, Justice Junaid Ghaffar and Justice Nadeem Akhtar have already barred journalists from entering their courtrooms.

The court reporters’ association has argued that the move could be seen as an infringement on the freedom of the press. It has called on the chief justice of Pakistan and the chief justice of the Sindh High Court to take notice.

FaceBook WhatsApp
journalists Sindh High Court
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Lahore motorway rape Day 35: Punjab announces reward for policemen
Lahore motorway rape Day 35: Punjab announces reward for policemen
Karachi University staffers' sons harassed two IBA students: security adviser
Karachi University staffers’ sons harassed two IBA students: security adviser
No locally bought dollars in 'foreign currency' accounts
No locally bought dollars in ‘foreign currency’ accounts
Toyota Yaris becomes Rs190,000 more expensive in six months
Toyota Yaris becomes Rs190,000 more expensive in six months
Five cars crushed by truck on Karachi's Baloch Colony Flyover
Five cars crushed by truck on Karachi’s Baloch Colony Flyover
Watch: PAF fighter jets land on Lahore-Islamabad motorway
Watch: PAF fighter jets land on Lahore-Islamabad motorway
Chehlum processions held across Pakistan
Chehlum processions held across Pakistan
Flour becomes more expensive in Karachi
Flour becomes more expensive in Karachi
Sindh bans pillion riding in Karachi for one month
Sindh bans pillion riding in Karachi for one month
National Bank denies data hack news, says single ATM affected
National Bank denies data hack news, says single ATM affected
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.