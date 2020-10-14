Sindh courts bar journalists from entering over coronavirus concerns

Journalists will not be able to attend hearings in Sindh as judges are concerned about the rise in coronavirus cases.

This applies to hearings at the Sindh High Court, anti-terrorism and accountability courts, among others, even for important cases.

Judges such as Justice Hassan Azhar Rizvi, Justice Junaid Ghaffar and Justice Nadeem Akhtar have already barred journalists from entering their courtrooms.

The court reporters’ association has argued that the move could be seen as an infringement on the freedom of the press. It has called on the chief justice of Pakistan and the chief justice of the Sindh High Court to take notice.