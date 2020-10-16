Sindh, Balochistan’s natural gas reserves depleting fast

The production of natural gas in Sindh and Balochistan has reduced by 14% in one year due to the depletion of natural reserves, the Sui Southern Gas Company revealed.

The company will face a shortfall of 300 million cubic feet per year.

There is a shortage of 160 million cubic feet in the Sui southern region, the authorities said. Sindh and Balochistan will produce 985 million cubic feet of gas in the winter compared to last year’s production of 1.145 billion cubic feet.

The Naimat Basal field recorded the highest annual decrease of 46 million cubic feet in production, while the shortfall at the Bhatt field was 32 million cubic feet.