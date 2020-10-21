Wednesday, October 21, 2020  | 3 Rabiulawal, 1442
Sindh Assembly new building in ruins following August rains

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 21, 2020 | Last Updated: 53 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 21, 2020 | Last Updated: 53 mins ago
Wednesday's session was held at the old building

Some parts of the new building of the Sindh Assembly have been completely destroyed following the August rains in Karachi.

The assembly session couldn't be held in the new building as the generator was not working Wednesday morning.

Water had accumulated inside the building after torrential rainfall hit Karachi in the last week of August. The water was not cleared in time because of which there is wreckage inside the building.

The furniture has been ruined and the wiring system isn't working anymore. The building has been closed temporarily to repair the damage.

