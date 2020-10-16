Friday, October 16, 2020  | 27 Safar, 1442
Shibli Faraz should start writing his resignation: Marriyum Aurangzeb

PML-N leader Marriyum Aurangzeb has said that Information Minister Shibli Faraz should start writing his resignation.

She spoke to the media during a visit to Gujranwala on Thursday night.

The Pakistan Democratic Movement will hold the first anti-government rally in Gujranwala on Friday.

On Thursday, Faraz had challenged the opposition parties to fill the city’s Jinnah Stadium for their rally.

Aurangzeb responded to the challenge and remarked that the stadium has started crowding already. Prime Minister Imran Khan should know that the people of the country have written his resignation letter the night before the rally, she added.

