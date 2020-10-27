Tuesday, October 27, 2020  | 9 Rabiulawal, 1442
Shehbaz's name not being placed on the no-fly list

Posted: Oct 27, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 27, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Shehbaz’s name not being placed on the no-fly list

Photo: Online

The Supreme Court dismissed on Tuesday the appeal of the National Accountability Bureau to place the name of PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif on the no-fly list.

During the hearing, the NAB prosecutor told the court that Shehbaz is currently in Kot Lakhpat prison.

Justice Muneeb Akhtar asked the prosecutor the purpose of placing his name on the ECL if he is already in prison. “What purpose is it going to serve?”

NAB prosecutor said that many people flee abroad and then it becomes difficult to investigate them, adding that six people are absconding in a reference against Shehbaz.

The bureau filed the appeal last year after the Lahore High Court had directed the authorities to remove his name from the Exit Control List.

Shehbaz is currently at Lahore’s Lakhpat jail on judicial remand in the money laundering case.

He was arrested on September 28. NAB has accused him of laundering money and owning more assets than his known sources of income could account for.

Shehbaz Sharif
 
