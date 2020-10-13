Tuesday, October 13, 2020  | 24 Safar, 1442
HOME > News

Shehbaz Sharif remanded into NAB’s custody till October 20

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 13, 2020 | Last Updated: 6 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 13, 2020 | Last Updated: 6 mins ago
Shehbaz Sharif remanded into NAB’s custody till October 20

Photo: Online

An accountability court in Lahore remanded on Tuesday PML-N leader Shehbaz Sharif into NAB custody in the money laundering case.

The PML-N leader and his family members have been accused of owning more assets than known sources of income.

Shehbaz Sharif appeared in court and pleaded his case. He said that former military dictator Pervez Musharraf sent him back to London when he returned to Pakistan after getting treated for cancer.

He said that he started his own businesses and he didn’t have enough funds to live there.

The Bank of Punjab did not loan out any money to my family member in three decades, he said. NAB has been asking me for receipts of the gifts that I have received. My son-in-law gave me 20,000 pounds and they asked me for its trail.

The investigating officer said that Salman Shahbaz had paid a loan on his father’s behalf. We asked for the trail of that sum, he said.

Shehbaz was arrested on September 28 after the Lahore High Court rejected his bail petition in the case.

Money laundering case

NAB has said that Shehbaz’s assets started increasing after 1997. It claimed that Shebaz’s total assets were worth Rs2.12 million before he held public office. When the leader became chief minister of Punjab in 1997, these assets increased to Rs35.950 million, it said.

In 2003, for the first time, Shehbaz and his sons separately presented details of their assets that were worth more than Rs40 million. The bureau revealed that in 2009, the former chief minister received huge sums of money from his wife and son’s accounts abroad.

“In 2009, Shehbaz’s assets were more than a billion rupees which surpassed Rs7 billion in 2018, NAB’s report added.

Shehbaz was previously arrested on by NAB on October 5, 2018 and was released after the Lahore High Court approved his bail in the Ashiana Iqbal, Saaf Pani Company and Ramzan Sugar Mills cases on February 14, 2019.

HOME  
 
 
