Money laundering case: Shehbaz Sharif’s indictment delayed

An accountability court in Lahore on Tuesday postponed the indictment of the former Punjab chief minister Shehbaz Sharif in the money laundering reference after the prosecution failed to provide statements of the approvers to the court.

The hearing has been adjourned till November 2 and the prosecution has been ordered to provide copies of the statements of approvers.

Earlier during the hearing, Shehbaz Sharif’s lawyer Amjad Pervez opposed the indictment of his client arguing that the indictment could not be done without providing the statements of approvers to the accused person.

Shehbaz has not been provided with the complete copy of the reference, the lawyer said. Approvers statements under Section 164 have not been provided, the lawyer said. Even Allah did not punish Shaitan without hearing him first, said Shehbaz’s lawyer. “How could they ask for an indictment without hearing his side?”

The judge asked if the approvers’ statements were recorded in front of the magistrate. The prosecution said they were.

The judge said that the objections raised by Shehbaz’s lawyer were understandable. “He should know what the approvers have said against him,” the judge remarked.

Speaking in the court, Shehbaz said, “I have served the nation and worked on multiple projects, including the Orange Line Metro Train.” If I had done any corruption, then they [NAB] would have brought it forward, he added.

Plot allotment reference quashed

During the hearing, the judge remarked that the plot allotment reference against Shehbaz has been quashed. “NAB could not find any evidence against you in that case,” the judge said.

Shehbaz to be provided bed in jail

The accountability court ordered the jail authorities to provide a bed to Shehbaz in the jail.

Kot Lakhpat Jail Superintendent Ijaz Asghar appeared before the court on Tuesday. Shehbaz Sharif’s complete medical check-up was done at Jinnah Hospital, he said. The former CM will be shifted to the hospital in a day or two for an MRI, the superintendent said.

Nusrat Shehbaz asks for exemption from appearance

Sharif family’s lawyer Amjad Pervez said that Shehbaz’s wife Nusrat Shehbaz has submitted an application seeking an exemption from the case hearings.

Nusrat Shehbaz is 66 years old, said Pervez. Neither a reference was filed nor any inquiry was initiated against her when she went abroad, he remarked. Her medical reports have been attested by the Pakistani attaché in London, said Pervez.